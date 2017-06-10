Great first date soured by semi-pro photography: Ellie

I’m a 38-year-old male, been in a few long-term relationships. I decided to give online/app dating a go. The women I met were decent.Then I met her. It was a simple coffee date, with a wonderful walk, skipping stones by the lake, sharing our interests, ideas, experiences.The conversation was very natural and fluid, we laughed the whole night.I quickly realized this person was as beautiful on the inside as much as she was on the outside. It was the best date I ever had. At the end of the night I walked her home and we exchanged two long hugs and agreed to see each other again. We texted each other the next morning and chatted for a short while.I knew she had weekend plans so I thought it’d be best to give her space and follow up Monday to plan our second date. That day we talked about our past weekend. She asked for my best picture . . . without thinking I sent her one I’d taken a while back, it’s been in a few local magazines and can be found online (I’m an avid photographer).Article Continued BelowI didn’t hear from her for a day. When she replied, she had the impression I lied about the pic and it wasn’t mine.She wished me all the best! I was shocked.Is it worth reaching out to her? It’s pretty easy to show her the proof, but I don’t want to look desperate.