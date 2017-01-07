Great Wall of W.A. links up with the landscape

Cattle ranchers usually bunk down in pretty basic surroundings: log cabins, corrugated metal shelters, sometimes tents. But a gussied-up bunkhouse built Down Under, and called the Great Wall of W.A. (Western Australia), has garnered a host of international design awards.The 12 residences built in 2014 house cattle “musterers” from April to December, Australia’s winter season. The residences are constructed of “rammed earth,” a combination of the sandy earth on the site and gravel from the nearby riverbed bonded with water from a local water hole. The rammed earth wall measures 230 metres in length, with a façade measuring 450 millimetres in thickness. Each unit has a small sitting area, a bedroom and a bathroom. There’s also a separate communal kitchen, dining and recreation area. The residences are stepped to provide privacy to each unit, which has its own patio.There’s also a chapel on the property used not just for worship, but as the ranchers’ meeting point. The rooftop and nearby area are landscaped to camouflage the building so it blends in with the landscape. Native plants on the roof also help insulate the units. Article Continued BelowIn addition to the rammed earth, Corten steel, concrete, aluminium windows, steel columns and timber cladding have been used to construct the Great Wall of W.A. It took six months to build at a cost of $1.5 million (Canadian and Australian dollars).Luigi Rosselli, whose firm Luigi Rosselli Architects designed the Great Wall of W.A., answers a few questions about the project.Q. What inspired your design?

