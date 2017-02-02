Greek pita or Indian naan breads? Which one is the healthier choice?

Pita and naan breads are both favourites for dipping and for serving with Greek and Indian dishes, but both have a very different nutritional profile. Naan bread is more moist and tender than pita bread. This is due to the added ghee (butter oil) and soybean or canola oil, which increases the total fat to 10 g versus the 5 g in the pita, which contains only a small amount of oil. The naan bread also has double the amount of sodium that is in the pita. Health Canada recommends that people over the age of one year get between 1,000 and 1,500 mg sodium per day.Pick:Ozery Bakery pita1 pieceCalories: 300Article Continued BelowFat: 2 gSodium: 440 mgversus