Grenada thrills above and below the waves

MOLINIERE BAY, GRENADA—A body lies face down, half buried in the sand. After the initial shock, it registers as non-human and we snorkel on.There is another and another, and then we spy a ring of figures where the escapees were once anchored. This is Vicissitudes, a sculpture made of rebar and cement from plaster casts of two locals by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor in 2006. The image of a circle of children holding hands on the ocean floor, bodies and faces transformed by a strange and hauntingly beautiful display of coral, sponges and algae, is the calling card for this, the world’s first underwater sculpture park. In a society where quietude is elusive, this small Caribbean isle and its tiny satellites, Petit Martinique and Carriacou, offer more than their fair share of off-ramps from the information highway. But it is the sea that offers absolute respite from the swooshes, pings and ringtones that command our attention every millisecond of the day. After plunging over the side of the Seafari Explorer into the shallow bay, all sound is swallowed by the sea and the visual cortex kicks into overdrive. Article Continued BelowClose by is The Lost Correspondent. A journalist sits at a typewriter with laminated copies of news clippings spread over a desk, although algae and water long ago obscured headlines and text. Un-Still Life, a table and fruit-bowl tableau, is next, then a second version of Vicissitudes, all of them now home to living things. It was the artist’s intent to invoke a meditation on the changes humans have wrought on 70 per cent of the Earth that lies underwater, a world altered by the march of progress on land, and one we often give little thought to other than to marvel at its vastness as we gaze at the horizon.DeCaires Taylor knew corrosion would attack the metal rebar he used to shape the sculptures, but hoped sea life would move in fast enough to cover them in living armour, explains Seafari Explorer captain Howard Clarke.