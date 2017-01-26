Grow plants indoors using a machine the size of a mini fridge

Uri Zeevi is used to skepticism. People hear about his Seedo indoor home cultivator and they’re astonished.“Nobody has seen anything like this,” he said from his office in Israel. “It’s really new, just coming onto the market.”But someday, indoor home cultivators may be as common as dishwashers or backyard gas grills — indispensable home appliances that changed the way people live.Without sunlight, outdoor space or experience, anyone could grow tomatoes, strawberries, gourmet lettuce, herbs and, yes, cannabis year-round inside a home cultivator.OK, maybe this ranks more with wine fridges than dishwashers in terms of popular appliances, but it’s an intriguing idea.Article Continued Below“The goal of our company is to make growing plants easy and accessible to anybody,” said Zeevi, Seedo’s president and CEO. “We also want to make it affordable.”The plant that potentially could make Seedo an instant hit is cannabis. New laws in California and other states make home cultivation legal with restrictions.Initially, Zeevi and his cohorts planned to introduce Seedo for sale in February. But after a demonstration video of the machine leaked out to the public, they had to push back their release date to summer.