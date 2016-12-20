Growing up with a single dad, I learned to wrap the gifts

I learned to do a lot of grown-up stuff when I was pretty young. My dad found himself raising two kids alone not long after he turned 30, which is younger than I am now. That was around 1987, and single dads were relatively unusual at the time. It was normal to us, and we made it fun enough, but one parent can’t do everything. I learned to vacuum and pack a lunch long before my fellow kindergarteners. I think I started drinking coffee around the same time.I also learned to wrap presents. Even the ones for me. I remember sitting in front of our Christmas tree surrounded by spools of shiny paper, ribbon and scissors that were too sharp for a child. I was trying to figure out how to wrap a brand-new game of Monopoly, and the box was about the same size as my entire 6-year-old body. I managed to do it, but jealously. The game was supposedly for my older cousin even though I had asked for it myself.Since that was more than 25 years ago, the rest of the details are blurry. I assume the background noise was the Mormon Tabernacle Choir singing the Christmas classics, since that was — inexplicably — the only real holiday record around the house at that time.Article Continued BelowThough it may have been the Pogues’ late-’80s punk Christmas carol “Fairytale of New York,” which I loved for its catchy chorus and blithe swearing. Dad never modified his taste in music just because small kids were listening. (Our family has always been a little unconventional, and still is — I recently got a just-because card in the mail with $60 and a Farmers’ Almanac inside. I live in a downtown apartment and won’t be planting peas any time soon. The card had flamingoes on it.)As a child, Christmas Day was spent in my grandparents’ living room, but we got to open presents from Santa at home. This particular year there was a big box under the tree with my name on it. I recognized the shiny but crumpled paper and ridiculous amount of tape, a wrapping job obviously done by little tiny hands.Of course, that Monopoly game was inside.

