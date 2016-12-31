Halifax home sits between rocks and a rock face

Just outside Halifax, N.S., “Float” resides atop a landscape riddled with boulders that might scare away a less-adventurous architect and his client. For architect Omar Gandhi, building on such challenging property provided him with both the inspiration and the name for his design. Float has been created to resemble a series of boulders, with its different modules settled amongst the real things. Gandhi has taken what he calls a standard building and separated it into four distinct parts. There’s a central living area, complete with great room, fireplace, kitchen, dining room and office; it’s flanked by two bedrooms that can be shut off when not occupied. There’s also a garage. Two staircases lead to each of the sleeping areas. A huge boulder rests outside like a giant, silent sentry. On the hillside below, an incredible silver forest — the remains of a massive fire 10 years ago — spreads downward toward a glacial valley replete with massive outcroppings of rock, and finally to a series of lakes and then the ocean.The house is framed in wood and its exterior façade is a grey-washed local spruce-wood cladding. Gandhi, who tried to leave the site as undisturbed as possible, used a small tint on the exterior of the house to match the colour of the rock so it seems camouflaged among the boulders.Article Continued BelowOther materials used include steel and concrete. The building measures 2,500 square feet and cost about $550,000 to build. Construction, which lasted a year, was completed in 2015.Gandhi, of Omar Gandhi Architect Inc. in Halifax, answers questions about the house:Q. Why is it called Float?

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx