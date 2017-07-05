Hami melon adds sweet crunch to your summer: Fresh Bites

The temperature climbed over 45C last week in Arizona and Southern California, where hami melons turn golden under the desert sun. With its attractive netting, blushing orange flesh and honeyed sweetness, this refreshing melon was given to Qing emperors for centuries by the people in its hometown of Hami, in northwestern China.If you’ve never handled a hami, be warned, this fabled melon has crunch!“Before adding the word “crisp” to the label we’d get calls and emails if it had the slightest bite saying we’d harvested it too green,” says Milas Russell III, president of Savor Fresh Farms in Yuma, which supplies Loblaws’ PC Honey Kiss hami in a red mesh bag. Russell, who tests his melons for flavour all day, every day, says sales to non-Asian retailers have “spiked tremendously” this year as more consumers discover Savor’s proprietary variety. Article Continued BelowTraditional hami melons, also found in Toronto stores, are even crunchier, he says, with a speckled green rather than uniform golden skin.Local importer Randy Weinstein, of Canadian Fruit & Produce at the Ontario Food Terminal, agrees the torpedo-shaped melons are gaining a wide swath of fans in this country. “They’re definitely becoming mainstream,” says Weinstein, who sells the Golden Hami from California’s Fisher Ranch to local independents and Chinese stores from May until October.