Heartbreak museum

LOS ANGELES—After her husband asked for a divorce, Amber Clisura gave back her engagement ring, kicked him out of the house and tossed everything that reminded her of the ruined marriage. Except for one item: a polished steel barbecue smoker that her future ex-husband had fashioned for her from an old oil drum.“It sat there on the patio and rusted and rusted, and it became a sad symbol of the relationship,” Clisura said.The four-legged smoker had been a treasured handmade gift, but eventually Clisura couldn’t bear to look at it. She considered giving it to a neighbour or selling it for scrap but then read about a call for submissions at the new Los Angeles branch of the Museum of Broken Relationships.The original museum opened in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2010, after growing out of a touring collection that criss-crossed Europe, Asia and the U.S. On display in Zagreb are artifacts from failed unions, most of them mundane under ordinary circumstances. A single stiletto heel. A wine opener. A worn old Snoopy doll.But when isolated in a glass case or hanging on a white wall and accompanied by a caption, the objects become imbued with heartache or regret. Or freedom.Article Continued BelowIn Los Angeles, there’s a blue chiffon top a woman wore to a cafeé where her husband told her he was leaving. An envelope of leaves mailed from Canada to San Diego so a long-distance paramour could experience changing seasons in Southern California. A jar of pickles purchased for a first love who, the donor explained, “stopped texting before I could give it to him.”After some deliberation, Clisura, a textile artist and fashion designer from LA, decided to donate the smoker and drove it to the museum’s warehouse.“A woman met me downstairs, and as I was handing it over, I burst into tears,” Clisura said, laughing now. “It felt like a weight was lifted.” The museum representative offered to give her a hug.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx