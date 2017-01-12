Hey Bunz! ISO a soak in your bathtub

Ken Ferguson wants to take a bath … at your place. The Toronto-based actor only has a stand up shower, you see, so he went in search of baths on Bunz Trading Zone, an online community and Facebook groupborn in Toronto in 2013, where users trade their belongings. So far, Ferguson, 32, has taken some great baths: he was serenaded by a Bunz member, who strummed a ukulele from the toilet seat in exchange for tea; he washed wigs for a drag queen and was kept company by a 3-year-old Husky named Bowie.Ferguson has been an active Bunz member since 2015 and has always had great experiences meeting new people through the platform. “A lot of us are artists and don’t have a ton of money,” he said. “(Bunz) is a perfect outlet for us to bridge that gap and become a community.” Article Continued BelowHe came up with the #BathtubsofBunz idea about a year ago while on a Bunz trade — he exchanged a shelf for a home-cooked meal and admired the trader’s tub — and it became his 2017 resolution. He plans to have a bath at a Bunz members’ house every day this January. His post about the bath trade racked up thousands of likes on Facebook, more than 200 comments and more bathtub offers than he could handle initially. He’s doing it, quite simply, to spread a little joy.

