High Point Market shows that lush layers are trend setters for dcor: Trend Watch

Like a swarm of pollen-stimulated bees, some 75,000 retailers, interior designers, decorators and trend watchers from around the world descend every spring on the biannual High Point Market in High Point, N.C. Then, after visually devouring the wares of 2,000 exhibitors of furniture, lighting, decor, textiles, art and accessories, they fly home — eager to translate ideas and inspiration into interior design. Long connected with the furniture trade, High Point was settled in the late 1880s by English Quakers and German settlers who brought with them wood crafts skills. An abundance of hardwood from nearby forests, efficient transport routes and the availability of cheap labour helped further establish the city as a furniture manufacturing hub.High Point Market is now almost a city unto itself, with 180 buildings and 11.5 million square feet of show space — some of which remains year-round. New facilities are being added: a 20,000-square-foot permanent showroom for well-known designer Christopher Guy was unveiled in April.Connecting past to present are companies, such as Century Furniture, which manufactures high-end residential furniture in Hickory, N.C. One of the prettiest roomscapes of the season comes from Century Furniture, which has a long and storied history in North Carolina. With so much territory to cover, it's a challenge to provide a tidy overview of the five-day event. But there were discernible trends worth noting. Colour, pattern and texture were everywhere, with slightly zany prints on textiles and papers showing up — often in sunny oranges, blues of all shades, warm pinks and garden-fresh greens. The 2017 wallcovering collection for Mitchell Black, a Chicago-based manufacturer of home decor, included whimsical "Paper Lantern" patterns and sweet, but distinctly modern florals.Fun and funky, Stalking Tiger wallpaper from Mitchell Black adds graphic punch to a room. (Mitchell Black)