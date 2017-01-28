Homes universal designs promote walk and roll

After a severe spinal-cord injury from an ATV accident made Domenic Cuda dependent on a wheelchair, it became apparent he and his family would have to find a new home.Their two-storey house in Hamilton’s Binbrook community couldn’t be adapted to accommodate Cuda’s paraplegia. He had to rely on a mechanical lift in the garage to get in and out of the house and the main-floor dining room became his bedroom. A first-floor mudroom was outfitted with a shower.Until 2002, five years before his accident, Cuda had worked for Losani Homes, overseeing new home construction from the drywall stage to completion. He reached out to his former boss and friend, Fred Losani, CEO of Losani Homes, about building a new barrier-free home for him and his family. Working closely with Cuda, Losani Homes built a 2,575-square-foot bungalow with three bedrooms and four bathrooms for him, his wife Paola and their young sons, Giovanni and Massimo, on a walkout lot close to Lake Ontario in Stoney Creek. They moved in seven years ago.“My main concern was that it not scream ‘wheelchair accessible’ and Losani did a fantastic job,” says Cuda, 41. Since 1984, Losani has renovated or built 20 accessible homes. Its new Central Park community in Hamilton will offer elevators or elevator rough-ins as an option in townhomes and single homes, they will build in barrier-free features if requested, and make the community’s pathways wheelchair-accessible. Article Continued BelowStatistics Canada figures show 3.8 million Canadians are limited in their daily activities due to a disability. It’s a factor in the development of “universal design,” the principle behind features that provide the same means of use for everyone, are flexible, simple and intuitive to use, tolerate error, require little physical effort and have sufficient space for approach and use. Examples include lever handles, large-print labels, bright task lighting, slip-resistant surfaces, cabinets with pull-out shelves and curb cuts to accommodate wheelchairs.For Cuda’s home, Losani ensured all barrier-free modifications blended seamlessly with the overall design. There is no ramp at the front of the house — Cuda accesses the home through the garage; the garage door has been raised by a foot so he can park his wheelchair van inside. A three-stage elevator takes him to the home’s main level or to the basement. If the power goes out, he can take a pathway along the side of the house to the backyard where he can enter through the dining room’s sliding doors. The interior finishes are upscale: hand-scraped teak floors, abundant windows, high ceilings and granite kitchen countertops. The barrier-free features are subtle and incorporate universal design components, including wider hallways and doors, slightly lower cabinets, lever door handles and lower light switches. The kitchen and bathroom have counters to accommodate Cuda’s wheelchair and the master bathroom has a roll-in shower.