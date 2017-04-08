Homework on an iPad is just as real as a textbook: Manners 2.0

My kid’s Grade 2 teacher keeps sending home apps to download for her homework. The thing is, I don’t want my kid on the iPad. Can I tell the teacher to send home real work?What a great question. I can understand your concern, but homework on app is just as real as the tactile homework that we used to schlep home in books! The fact is that most of your kid’s work, whether homework as a student now or their office work when they’re your age, is going to be done digitally. Just because it is a different medium doesn’t make it less onerous for them. In some ways, their teacher is likely preparing them for what the future will hold — and that is using a device to get work done. If you are trying to cut down screen time altogether, then perhaps the homework might be the last thing on the list to get slashed. Have a chat with their teacher and see what they think, but keep an open mind. In many ways, doing homework might feel a bit less like work if your kid enjoys the iPad. Is it OK to shop online with someone else’s coupon code?Shopping with someone else’s coupon seems like a victimless crime. I mean, that coupon was produced with the sole purpose of spiking sales, right? So you’re merely helping this goal along, I’d say. Your use of it to shop for yourself is basically altruistic. The exception to this — and this is where I’d be so bummed out if I were the original coupon holder — is a one-time offer. Right now, I’m looking at a discount code for my favourite online retailer that can be used a whopping ONE time. Article Continued BelowBefore you venture into a store or start popping in a discount code to a retailer’s site, do some reconnaissance. Check the (literal) fine print on the coupon or the website. If it is a one-time offer, you’re asking for bad shopping karma by redeeming it.But there is a caveat. If you find this coupon on the sidewalk or the mall, finders keepers! I had a job interview by Skype and only realized later that I had laundry drying in the background of the shot. Should I call the recruiter and apologize?