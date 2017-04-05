Hong Kong food and craft artisans struggle to reclaim disappearing traditions

HONG KONG-The obsession began five years ago on a pilgrimage to revisit the flavours I missed most from my childhood in the city. From the sweet smell of roasting chestnuts being dry-fried in a wok with blistering soot-stained pebbles to the curiously named “sugar onion cakes,” a beloved Qing Dynasty confection and after-school snack for many who grew up in the ’80s, these snacks were a constant on street corners. Then there was the elusive gai dan jai (a.k.a., eggettes) grandpa who had been selling the uniquely Hong Kong street snack for more than 30 years in the Tai Hang district. Prized for their brittle shells and QQ cake-like centre, the charcoal fire-grilled benchmarks trumped readily available electric waffle iron relatives. Searching for his iconic wooden cart, I came up empty handed, fearing the worst given his advancing age and repeated arrests for vending without a licence. A year later I learned, sadly, he had passed, and felt a part of my youth die with him.Known for its rapid change and development, Hong Kong’s urban growth, an impressive forest of luxury flats and office towers, has come at the expense of old neighbourhoods and a vibrant hawking culture. Article Continued BelowSparingly few new hawking licences have been issued since the 1970s. Combined with the advancing age of current operators, the number of vendors has shrunk dramatically, and with it, Hong Kong’s street-food culture and the city’s inherent charm. The dwindling number of artisans, survival of their craft, and continued role in the city’s cultural heritage relies on the community’s interest. It’s a sobering reality that hits me hard when I meet Raymond Lam, a fifth-generation bamboo steamer maker in Hong Kong’s gentrifying Sai Ying Pun district. His shop, Tak Chong Sum Kee, is the only remaining store of its kind, selling the same hand-woven steamers the family has been supplying restaurants and home cooks with for more than 100 years.