Hong Kongs Ribbon House staircase anchors open design

It started out as a renovation to an 11,000-square-foot home and its gardens, overlooking the South China Sea.What it turned into was a fabulous and whimsical home that would make residents easily feel they had fallen down the rabbit hole in Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.Original plans were to build a staircase connecting the home's four levels. But when architects discovered the openings in the floors and ceilings were not aligned, they treated it as a design opportunity and came up with the more fluid "ribbon" design of the stairs — thus, the Ribbon House.The first level has four bedrooms, including the master bedroom, along with a rooftop space. The level below holds the living room, kitchen, garden facing the sea and the back garden next to the kitchen. There are two lower levels: the upper one is home to the garage, entertainment area and the maid's quarters. The lower basement level has three more bedrooms, along with a gym area.During the renovation, architects discovered the openings in the floors and ceilings were not aligned, so they treated it as a design opportunity. (Dick L) The staircase, which meanders down through the house, is widest at the basement level and tightens with narrower treads as it climbs to the rooftop. There is also a skylight, which sheds light all the way down to the two lowest levels of the home. A seamless flow of rooms was the intent. The kitchen and dining area look onto the back garden, where residents can dine outdoors with a view of a vertical wall of plants. Folding glass doors between indoors and outdoors provide a more open feeling. Two of the guest bedrooms on the lowest level each glean additional light from their own private gardens.Winner of the 2016 American Architecture Prize for Best House Interior, the design of the Ribbon House took two years and construction and was completed in 2013.Johnny Wong, founder and creative director of FAK3 Architects in Hong Kong, answers a few questions about the Ribbon House.