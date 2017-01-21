Hosting an open house without your broker: Ask Joe

Can I host an open house on my home if my salesperson is not available?An open house can be a very effective way to market your property to potential buyers. Sellers often have questions about how to conduct an open house — after all, you are letting strangers into your home.The short answer to your question is yes, you can host an open house on your own. But that doesn’t mean you should. Without proper representation on-site, you could be setting yourself up for risk. Your sales agent is there to protect your interests if a potential buyer and their rep have technical questions you aren’t sure how to answer, or want to present an offer. However, if you still wish to host an open house, you must not imply that you are a sales rep nor use any signage suggesting you are. To avoid misunderstandings, you should clearly identify yourself as the owner of the property. I recommend that you avoid these issues altogether, and use the expertise of your representative to manage the process. Work with them to find a date that works for both of you.Article Continued BelowIf something comes up and your representative can’t be present, they should give you plenty of notice. You can discuss the option of identifying another rep from their brokerage to host the open house. It’s important to remember that your listing agreement is with the brokerage, and not your individual broker or salesperson. So, assuming your listing agreement includes the service of the brokerage hosting open houses, it’s ultimately the brokerage’s obligation to ensure there’s a real estate professional on-site to handle the open house. There’s really no need to host one on your own.The other thing to consider is whether you may be making the home less inviting for prospective buyers. They might not want to discuss the features of the home if you are standing next to them. Your representative is trained on how to promote the home. Finally, remember that hosting an open house is a serious matter. You are opening your doors to the public, so be sure to plan ahead and factor in security. You can set rules for how you want to keep track of visitors. For example, consider a sign-in sheet at your front door, or limit the number of visitors entering the home.