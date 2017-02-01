How do I explain the so-called Muslim ban to my kids?: Samosas and Maple Syrup

When I first heard about President Donald Trump’s shiny new executive order to temporarily ban people from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S., my first thought was: how am I going to explain this to my kids? I remember the morning after the U.S election. My 11-year-old son Mustafa jumped out of bed, a big smile on his face. He ran downstairs and was about to open the front door to grab the newspapers on the porch, when I stopped him. I knew what he wanted. My heart pounding, my hands clammy, I told him the world had changed as he slept: “She didn’t win. Donald Trump will be the next U.S. president.”I will never forget the look on his face — shock, disappointment and above all fear. We are not a political family. Conversations around my dinner table usually centre on plot twists in The Flash, the latest releases from Nintendo and Lego, and, of course, fart comparisons. Article Continued BelowLately though, it’s been hard to ignore the stench of ugly, divisive politics wafting from all sides.After the U.S. election, I changed my Facebook picture to a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” I first read this famous quote when I visited the National Mall in Washington D.C. in 2013 with my family. While my kids climbed large rocks and jumped off things, my husband, mother-in-law and I walked around the memorials to King and Franklin D. Roosevelt, reading the words inscribed in stone: