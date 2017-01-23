How much would you pay to work out at an Instagram-worthy gym?

It has been three years since her first ride, but Casey Graham still remembers the dark candlelit room, the ardent leader at the front, and the thumping beats.For Graham, that first SoulCycle spin class was a celestial thing.“It was life-changing,” says the 24-year-old who lives in Leaside. She’d never done a spin class before, but heard New York City’s SoulCycle, the boutique indoor-cycling brand dubbed a “party on a bike,” was different from the other fluorescent-lit, ACDC-soundtracked offerings.“It doesn’t feel like a workout class,” she says, but more like a King West bar in “gym form.” After her ride, Graham felt like she’d been welcomed into a special, “very exclusive” club. She quickly purchased the branded attire and began imploring the company over social media to come to Toronto.SoulCycle finally arrives on March 2 with its first Canadian location on King St. W. near Spadina Ave. offering spin classes for $28 a pop.Article Continued BelowThe arrival of SoulCycle is the latest and buzziest of high-end fitness offerings in a city brimming with pricey brands that don’t simply offer a good sweat. What comes with these high-end studios and gyms isn’t necessarily a superior workout, but a new kind of plush fitness experience. These are clubs and studios with more than personal trainers and stationary bikes — they’ve got apparel shops, immense Instagram followings and celebrity endorsements. It’s not a gym, it’s a lifestyle.There’s Equinox, with its full-service spa, chilled eucalyptus towels and $176 monthly memberships. And the $280-a-month CrossFit YKV, the “Pilates on crack” machines of Studio Lagree ($32 a class), and the “Pilates-meets-ballet” of Pure Barre ($199 a month after a discounted first month). A glut of yoga studios too have charged high prices for years, but spinning seems newly supreme in Toronto as SoulCycle day approaches. The studio will join Spokehaus, CYKL, Spinco, Rocket Cycle, Torq, Spynga, and Cyclebar Leaside to name a few, all offering classes for at least $20 each.