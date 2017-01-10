How parents can help prepare teens for romantic relationships

Melissa, 14, had just broken up with her boyfriend, and she couldn’t understand why he had lost interest. I was her school counselor at the time, and she tearfully asked me what she had done wrong. Had she texted him too much? Did she embarrass him when she decorated his locker?Whether my middle school students have a crush or need help coping with their parents’ divorce, they often ask relationship questions. How do you know whether someone likes you? If a boy is about to break up with you, should you do it first?I grew up on romantic comedies like Sixteen Candles, where a love-struck girl rides off into the sunset with a handsome older boy (who barely knows her name). I absorbed a skewed version of romance rooted in the idea that lasting love is nearly instantaneous. I was surprised when I found out that love often stealthily grows out of friendship.The media influences may be different today, but the results are similar. If we don’t teach our children about love, the outside world will do it for us. Richard Weissbourd, a child psychologist at Harvard and author of The Parents We Mean to Be, urges adults to teach kids how to create mutually respectful, enduring bonds. Article Continued Below“We spend an enormous amount of time preparing people for work, but do nothing to prepare them for love,” he says. “We have created this vacuum that TV, film and video have filled, and there are a lot of immature ideas about love.”When kids learn how to have healthy relationships, the impact is far-reaching. Becky Sipos, CEO of Character.org and a former teacher, notes that young people who can navigate interpersonal minefields are more engaged and productive in school and life. Still, there is no blueprint for teaching kids about love. “Love is the ultimate in recognizing another person has value,” Sipos says.Love is a difficult, amorphous topic that requires sensitivity, but the answer isn’t to avoid it altogether. Here are some ways parents and educators can prepare children for romantic relationships.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx