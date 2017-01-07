How to float and meditate your cares away in the new year

KANSAS CITY, MO.—The lights dimmed, the music faded and — just like that — I was floating in pitch black. The only sound: my own breathing. That was a promising start.I was on a quest to learn more about mindfulness, the process of focusing on the present, and floating naked in a sensory reduction chamber seemed as good a way as any to go about it.A new year is here and once again, I’m resolving to be more patient and understanding, to stay in the moment and appreciate life for the little things. Being more mindful seems like it could help.You’re supposed to practise mindfulness while accepting your feelings and bodily sensations without judgment. Buddhists and Hindus have been doing it for thousands of years.Meditation is a concentrated form that helps sharpen your focus on the present — in this case, on your breath.Article Continued Below“Our minds flutter and get pulled and our thoughts dance around, so the breath is an anchor,” says Tracy Ochester, a psychologist, yoga teacher and owner of Clear Mind Open Heart. “Any time the mind wanders, we notice and shift our attention back to the breath . . . Focusing on it tends to relax the body and make it easy for new meditators to focus and sit.”The Beatles spurred the popularity of meditation and mindfulness in the Western Hemisphere when they travelled to India to learn transcendental meditation under the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

