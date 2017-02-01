How to help in wake of Quebec mosque attack: Check in. Speak out. Donate

Along with messages of shock, grief and anger following Sunday’s terrorist attack on a Quebec City mosque that left six worshippers dead, many also asked: how can we help?The Star reached out to several members of the GTA’s Muslim community this week to get their thoughts on how people can offer support, show solidarity and fight Islamophobia in practical, concrete ways. DonateThe charity Islamic Relief Canada has set up an online fundraising campaign for the families of the victims killed in Sunday’s attacks. The National Council of Canadian Muslims is a well-regarded non-profit organization that works to protect the human rights and civil liberties of Canadian Muslims while challenging Islamophobia and xenophobia.Article Continued BelowThere are also local organizations like the Muslim Welfare Centre, which has offices and food banks in Scarborough and Mississauga as well as a shelter in Whitby, and the Naseeha Muslim Youth Helpline, which offers free over-the-phone support, counselling and advice.Educate“I think the No. 1 thing . . . is learning and understanding more about Muslims and what they stand for, and who they are and what their beliefs are,” said Safwan Choudhry, spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama at Canada.