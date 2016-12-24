How to make an epic, edible gingerbread chess set

This impressive, playable and edible chess set made from a recipe in Ottawa-based pastry arts instructor Catherine Beddall’s The Magic of Gingerbread book is not difficult to make, but patience is needed to ensure proper measuring of the shapes. This recipe makes more than enough dough to cut out all the necessary shapes in one go — no need to reroll and re-chill the dough. As a result, this project took just under four hours from start to finish.Present the chess set on a foam board that’s at least 13-by-13 inches (33-by-33 cm). You can find these at baking supply stores, but any sturdy flat surface or large tray will work.The board section requires two batches of the gingerbread dough: one as written below and another with 1/4 cup (60 mL) of unsweetened cocoa powder added to create the “black” component of the board. To make the latter, sift in the cocoa powder along with the dry ingredients. You may need to add an extra tablespoon or two of water to keep the dough moist.Difficulty: 5 out of 5Article Continued BelowCookie tip: To create the shapes needed to make the chess pieces, you’ll need small gingerbread boy and girl cutters as well as two circle cutters: one one-inch and a half-inch in diameter. For the latter two I used the back of a large and a small piping tip. If this is too much work, scrap the chess and make checker pieces instead. Or slap an “LV” on a corner of the board and voila Louis Vuitton gingerbread!Gingerbread Chess SetFor the gingerbread (make two)

