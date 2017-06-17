How to protect yourself from growing risk of Lyme disease

Deep inside Rouge Park, Durham Region health official Toni Moran sweeps a white flannel cloth slowly over thick brush to try and capture blacklegged ticks, whose numbers are growing and spreading across the country. This is part of the battle against Lyme disease, a potentially debilitating disease affecting cardiac and nervous systems that is transmitted through the bite of an infected tick. Dragging helps determine if a tick population exists, how it’s evolving and the risk for exposure. Ten minutes in, Moran captures her first tick, also known as the deer tick. To the untrained eye, it’s barely visible: adults are the size of a sesame seed. “We hesitate to pinpoint areas where they may be … That would give the public a false sense of security if they’re in areas where we haven’t found them,” says the senior public health inspector with the Vector-borne Disease Program. “If you’re outside in wooded or brushy areas in southern Ontario, you need to take precautions.” In the GTA, part of York and Durham and nearly all of Toronto is in a risk area for Lyme disease, according to a 2017 map by Public Health Ontario (PHO), which defines a risk area as 20-km radius around where ticks have been found. Article Continued BelowLast year, just half of Toronto was in a risk area, but this year the risk area blankets nearly the entire city.In Canada, there were 841 human cases of Lyme disease in 2016, compared with 144 in 2009, when it became a nationally notifiable disease. In Ontario, there was a similar rise in cases, from 44 in 2005 to 343 in 2016.But the real number affected may be tenfold, say experts.