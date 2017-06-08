How to tackle antique markets like a pro

Jesse Lauzon is a self-described magpie. An avid antique collector, every week for the past year Lauzon has shared a snapshot on Instagram of one of his collections, ranging from centuries-old Victorian clay pipes he picked up while on vacation in London, England, and flower frogs he collected over time to cabinets full of ironstone pitchers and McCoy pottery.Milton, Ont.-based Lauzon, a chef who works as the food director at Springridge Farm and also has a degree in history, says collecting vintage treasures has always been a part of his life, having grown up with parents who went to auctions and decorated their house with antiques.When he discovered Instagram, and its community of like-minded collectors, he realized he had found his people.“It’s not about, ‘hey look at all my stuff,’ but about sharing and connecting.” Lauzon’s love of food, sense of history and collecting are evident when you browse his Instagram feed, @jesselauzon, whose swoon-worthy kitchen pieces have garnered more than 9,000 followers.Article Continued BelowLauzon talked to the Star about his passion for collecting, the best markets for treasure hunting, and offered his best tips on how to antique like a pro.Every week for the past year you’ve shared a different collection on Instagram under the hashtag #magpiemonday. What is ‘Magpie Monday’ and how did you get involved?Folks from all over Instagram post their collections on Mondays and use the hashtag — there are hosts who choose “winners” each week, but the real fun is in browsing the tag to see what collections catch your eye. I started on Instagram putting up pictures of what I eat or where I was going on vacation. Then I started seeing people who collect some of the things I collect or do some of the things I do … I had watched it for a while before I started to share. Once I did share the reaction was so instant. It was an instant community, so friendly and encouraging. My first post was a collection of turquoise McCoy plant pots and it was a turning point, it got 1,500 likes in a day. It is just meant to be fun, but it’s also about the stories, the connections, the sharing and every so often I see collections that knock my socks off. Someone yesterday posted a collection of old paint rollers arranged in the most graphic, cool flat-lay and I thought, that is art.