How to throw a dinner party: Creating a five-course menu that feeds 8 for $75

When it comes to cooking for a dinner party, I pull out my go-to recipes I know will turn out right, even when I get disrupted by guests asking if I need help. By the way, the answer is always no. I chose this method so I don't get overwhelmed when feeding a group.This means a simple roast chicken or pork loin seasoned with salt, pepper and rosemary; a salad that can be tossed together with a premade dressing as guests arrive; reheating soup made a day or two before; cookies baked the day before or a tart that can be popped into the oven while guests are finishing up the main. After all, I'm not a hired caterer. If I'm hosting a dinner party I'm going to be at the table, gossiping and talking trash with the rest of them.