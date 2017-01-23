How to throw a dinner party: Efficient shopping tips

If you plan ahead and know exactly what you need and where to get it cooking for a dinner party can be stress-free. Here are a few of my tips to perfect your plan of attack.Prep as much as you canThink about what you’re going to cook well in advance. I like buying all my ingredients a day before the dinner so that I can concentrate on cooking the day of (it’s what I did for this dinner). Buying everything the day before also ensures perishable items such as seafood or ripe produce will still be fresh the next day.Streamline your shoppingMy mom is the queen of comparison shopping and goes to two or three different supermarkets for produce, meat and seafood. She’s also retired and has the time to do so. I don’t. So sometimes I’ll just eat the cost and spend a bit more on cheese if all my ingredients are at that shop, rather than zip across town to a specialty store. When on a budget, it’s not just about saving money, it’s also about making sure your time isn’t wasted. For this dinner, I kept the ingredients simple so I could find pretty much everything at my local No Frills.Article Continued BelowKnow what you’re getting so that you’re not wasting time wandering the aisles of the grocery store, says Karon Liu. (Steve Russell) Make a shopping list Know what you’re getting so that you’re not wasting time wandering the aisles of the grocery store. Sticking to the list also prevents impulse purchases, and of course, forgetting that crucial ingredient for your dish. Make a list organized by produce, meat, bakery, dairy, etc. so you can hit up those sections of the supermarket in one go.Be flexible with ingredients