How to throw a dinner party: Heres how the evening unfolded

Sitting down for dinner is my job.That’s why I volunteered to host a working dinner party for eight in my home. The goal was to entertain in style for less than $250. We called in specialists to cook, choose wine, decorate the table and advise on invitations.Considering my boss was coming over, the stress was minimal. Usually, the host covers everything but since this was a group effort, I was excused from certain duties. I didn’t have to cook, for one. That burden fell to my able colleague Karon Liu, the Star’s food writer. Wine critic and sommelier Carolyn Evans Hammond selected the wine list. Stylist Debra Norton set the table and etiquette expert Karen Cleveland kept us all apprised of the dos and don’ts.Article Continued BelowThe lot of us served as guests, along with our editor, Mary Vallis, and two of my friends.Stylist Debra Norton, wine critic and sommelier Carolyn Evans and Life editor Mary Vallis (left to right) attended the dinner party at restaurant critic Amy Pataki's home. (Marcus Oleniuk) All I had to do was tidy the main floor, keep my three children from getting underfoot and shuttle the food from the Star’s test kitchen at One Yonge St., where Karon prepared most of the food, to my Etobicoke home. I even hired help to wash the dishes and babysit my youngest, age 8, who greeted guests in a scary clown mask. Still, it was work. Hosting always is.