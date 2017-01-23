How to throw a dinner party: Six points on the fine art of conversation

Avoid politics or religion at the dinner table, it used to be said.How dull. The recent U.S. election provided months of lively conversation for me and my meal guests as I reviewed restaurants for the Toronto Star during the campaign.You, understandably, may not want to go there for your next dinner party. It’s safer to stick to topics like crazy Toronto real estate prices, frustrating Toronto traffic snarls and good ol’ celebrity gossip.As the Star’s restaurant critic, I entertain designated eaters. That means holding up my end of a two-hour conversation. I’m told I do it well. Whatever the topic, hosts and guests can foster stimulating and engaging discussion with the following tips.Loosen up Article Continued BelowNever ask strangers what they do or how they know the host. Those facts will come out eventually. Break the ice instead by asking, “How did you get here?” The answer will likely be a good story given our transportation issues.Some hosts coax shy guests with an icebreaker; they ask everyone in turn to share a phobia or their dream vacation.In a one-on-one format, I’ve found that sincere compliments tend to draw people out. So do open-ended questions. People love talking about themselves.