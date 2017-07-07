Husband is obsessed with having sexual affairs: Ellie

I recently accidentally discovered that my husband of six months (living together three years) has been having two sex-texting relationships.The second one led to a physical affair for the past three years. I immediately felt horrified and sick, couldn’t eat or sleep. He’d never indicated any signs of it. He’s now told me it’s been going on since the day I moved in. He slept with one of them a month before our wedding. Article Continued BelowThese were very active sex-text affairs. In one month, his texts to one woman totalled 960.I’m sick with grief. He says he’ll stop and he’s dirty. I don’t know what to think.Shocked