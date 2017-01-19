I recently got married after a tumultuous four-year relationship. He was married when we met and started dating. He’s told me that his marriage was in name only. He did get divorced.There was reluctance on my part because of how the relationship started, but we kept coming back to each other. We are happy. Our only fights are about his ex-wife who’s forbidden my husband from ever having me meet his children. She believes I’m not a good person because she blames me for breaking up her family. Article Continued BelowI do have some guilt for dating him while he was still married, but that’s in the past. I don’t know if we should respect her wishes. And if I do, how will our lives be when the most important people in his life aren’t allowed to be in mine?Worried New Wife