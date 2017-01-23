I grew up emotionally neglected — too much other family stress (alcohol, addictions, poverty, isolation), so it was easier for my parents and relatives to assume I was OK.I was bullied and sexually assaulted at school, exposed to TV shows on ethnic genocides and torture, etc., all of which unhinged me.After four deaths in my immediate family, between ages 8 and 11 when my father died, I became severely depressed and suicidal. There was no support during this time.I’ve since had therapy off and on for years. I became deeply involved with a spiritual group and a teacher. I married a man in the group who was alcoholic and abusive, but I had a baby with him anyway.Article Continued BelowWhen my daughter was one year old, a woman intuited that I was being abused and told me to get out because the abuse would harm my daughter. I told my husband that night that we were done!The family’s matriarch told me to go back to him.