I lied to my boyfriend about my virginity: Ellie

I’m going to lose my virginity tonight, but my boyfriend doesn’t know that I’m a virgin. I can’t tell him because he already thinks I am, because I lied and said I wasn’t. I wanted to sound cool. He’s really sweet but I’m nervous, super self-conscious, and don’t want to make a fool of myself.Lying is what’s not cool.Had you told him you were a virgin, he’d know it was a choice. That would’ve told him more about you that’s real and interesting.Article Continued BelowInstead, you gave him a false impression of yourself.The obvious question now: Is having sex tonight what you wanted?(By the time you read this, it either happened or not).

