I made a terrible mistake and my girlfriend left me: Ellie

I’m 52 and dated a wonderful woman, 54, for a year. Halfway through the year, I lost my job. I had other problems with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. My girlfriend made some suggestions which I found uncomfortable. I didn’t think she had my best interest, but I now see that she was just trying to help.At the same time, a former girlfriend I’d dated briefly started to text me. She wanted to start something new.I was texting back as an escape from my problems. Article Continued BelowMost texts were just friendly, but some crossed the line.This woman then copied and sent everything to the new girlfriend. Everything exploded just before Christmas. My new girlfriend travelled to her family and when she returned, she said she was finished.