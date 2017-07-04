Should I still look for my father’s approval?I emigrated here several years ago; I struggled with finding a job related to my profession back home. I was ready to start from scratch and work my way up, as I did before.Coming with young children, it was very hard to pass the language barrier and also be the best mom, the best worker and also return to school for a long period (as my previous education isn’t fully recognized here). My father didn’t understand why I was stuck for so long in a job unrelated to my university education (for which he’d paid by working two jobs). Article Continued BelowI did apply for school twice, but all the doors were closed. I just kept working hard at the current job having satisfaction from doing my best. It pays the bills and allowed me to buy my first house. My mother understood, but not my father.