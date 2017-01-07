A year ago, a childhood acquaintance from my old neighbourhood contacted me on Facebook.We share mutual “friends” to whom we both talk. It seemed harmless. But then he started flirting with me. I knew he had a girlfriend. Usually when guys with girlfriends message me, I shut them down or remind them that they’re already attached.But for some reason, I continued talking to this guy. Article Continued BelowMaybe it was because I didn’t want to cause drama by blocking someone I could run into here or in our hometown. Or because I was lonely, vulnerable and going through a rough patch. I also found him very attractive, and kept excusing his behaviour as innocent flirting.

