If an engagement is broken, should the ring be returned?: Ellie

It’s my understanding that a ring that’s given on a holiday may not be returned if the engagement’s broken, as the recipient can say it was a gift rather than part of a contract. St Valentine’s Day RingThe engagement ring’s usually a symbol of love, but unfortunately, if that love fades and the engagement’s broken, you’re now dealing with legal opinions. The law on whether one must return the ring differs between countries and their various jurisdictions. Example: If a man’s proposed, bought a ring and the woman’s accepted it, in some places the ring’s considered a gift conditioned upon marriage. No wedding? He gets his ring back.Article Continued BelowBut if he proposes and hands over that ring on a gift-giving holiday like Valentine’s Day, some courts will say it’s a gift, period. That means it’s not conditioned on marriage and the recipient gets to keep it, sell it, or whatever. So, if you’re a would-be groom who’s worked hard and saved up to buy a sparkling ring for your love, choose your proposal date wisely: wait until February 15 or any other non-gift-related day.Note: Engagements don’t usually end without someone feeling hurt and/or angry.

