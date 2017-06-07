We met at a mutual friend’s place and periodically saw each other at parties. We were always friendly — maybe even flirtatious, but nothing came of it. Until six months ago, when we began dating.Initially it was two friends getting to know each other in a different capacity. I played it safe for several months, taking things slow and really getting to know each other. We weren’t intimate until after two months.When we began dating, he’d moved about an hour away to help his mom and had also begun a new job. I knew these were hurdles but didn’t think they were so insurmountable.Early on, there was a lot of messaging back and forth, going on regular dates and talking. It was fun.Six months later, I’m frustrated by the relationship, and am seriously considering breaking up.Article Continued BelowWhat wasn’t an issue before has become one — he doesn’t have time for me. If it isn’t his family, it’s his job. We’ll have plans for Saturday, but he’ll cancel Saturday morning, because either his job has asked him to pick up a shift, or his family’s asking him to do something for them.I consider myself considerate and logical, but I feel like I’m not a priority now, nor will I be one anytime soon.I’ve voiced my frustration and he’s promised to make it up to me, but I don’t know if I can believe him.