Im not sure I should openly support my son sleeping with his girlfriend: Ellie

My son, 19, is in school and has been dating his girlfriend for three years. She’s very sweet and nice with me.She’s also good with little children, which I like because my husband and I have a toddler daughter (second marriage).We’re planning a winter break “family vacation.” Last year my son joined us, but spent so much time on the phone with his girlfriend and missing her that it was annoying.We’re thinking of inviting the girlfriend along too, and paying for two rooms.Article Continued BelowIs it wrong for us to openly support my son and his girlfriend sleeping together even though we’re already sure that they do?Showing your son the desire for him and his girlfriend to be part of this trip, is what “family” is all about.Discuss expectations and concerns with both of them. Even if you know that they’ve had sex, it’s not the same as sharing a bed over a week’s time.