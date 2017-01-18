In Valencia, passion is a paella ingredient

VALENCIA, SPAIN-Italy has pasta. France has croissants. Vietnam has pho. Spain has paella, where locals in its birthplace, Valencia, feel the utmost passion for the golden rice dish.One such local is Maximo Caletrio. He’s the paella master in his home, and he’s been working with Valencia Tourism for more than a decade. “Traditional paella doesn’t have any seafood at all,” Caletrio explained right away. “Originating as a poor man’s dish, a labourer’s meal, paella was cooked in the fields, with rabbit and maybe chicken on special occasions.”Paella is a matter of local pride and every Valencian man — it’s usually the men that cook this meal — claims to make the best paella. “Today, paella is a Sunday tradition,” said Caletrio. “It can take two, three hours. The whole family comes over, the women spend time with the children, and the men have a drink and cook paella.”Article Continued BelowRelated story:Love at first bite (of churros)Every family has its own paella pan. While most may have a stainless-steel version, traditionally the wide, shallow pan is made of carbon steel or hammered copper. The perfect paella requires the perfect ingredients, and there’s no better place to find them than Mercado Central, one of the biggest and oldest markets in Europe, whose origin goes back to 1839. The building itself is an architectural masterpiece, with iron and glass domes painted with Valencian oranges and vines.