Indigenous experiences pull visitors to Australia

PORT DOUGLAS, AUSTRALIA–We traipse single-file through the world’s oldest living rainforest — eyes peeled for birds, lizards and the treacherous stinging gympie gympie plant — until our guide, Tom Creek, suddenly stops. “Yuda binga binga ngayu jenan oondool yali jilbanga,” he calls out, using the native language of the Kuku Yalanji. The dense tree canopy nearly swallows Creek’s voice, but he seems satisfied his message has been received. “I’m letting the spirit world know that we’re here and why,” he explains. An indigenous guide at Mossman Gorge in northern Queensland, Australia, Creek shares insight into how his people survived in the rainforest for thousands of years. Continuing towards the river, he points out plants used to heal wounds and demonstrates using sassafras bark as soap. It’s not just a hokey act for tourists. The Yalanji still actively practise these traditions today — and it’s these authentic experiences visitors to Australia are increasingly seeking out. Article Continued BelowIn 2015, Tourism Australia launched a new campaign recognizing indigenous experiences as one of the key drivers of tourism, with 14 per cent of international visitors taking part in an Aboriginal cultural experience. What I discover on the Cassowary Coast, though, is the most powerful experiences are owned and run by the Aboriginal people themselves. Named for the vibrant emu-like birds that inhabit the region, everything here seems Dr. Seuss-ified. The road stretches out between lush green peaks shrouded in clouds, while gum trees and glimpses of Australia’s iconic red soil punctuate the passing banana plantations.

