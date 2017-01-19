Interior Design Show buzzes with innovation

The annual Interior Design Show in Toronto brings the latest trends and innovations from across Canada and around the world. This year, the show is also riffing on current buzzwords.“The tagline for 2017 is celebrating changemakers, innovators and disruptors,” says Karen Kang, national director for Interior Design Show Canada. Running Jan. 19-22 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the show bills itself as an incubator of ideas, a platform to launch never-before-seen products and an opportunity to hear from some of the most influential design minds.One of this year’s featured speakers is famous British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye, who will be attending the show as the 2017 International Guest of Honour. “He just received knighthood (for his service to architecture),” says Kang. “One of his most well known — and recent — works to date, the National Museum of African American History and Culture (in Washington, D.C.), is one of the most important cultural institutes of our time. “We also have (Slovenian designer) Nika Zupanc. She’s an upcoming designer, who is creating some really fascinating, and unabashedly feminine work — because feminine is not usually a word associated with design.”Other highlights this year include Ontario Wood — a showcase of makers and manufacturers who work with locally sourced wood — Studio North and Prototype, where visitors can meet emerging designers and independent studios, as well as The LAB, a meeting point of technology and design.Article Continued Below“The LAB is a new section for us. It looks at going beyond the smart home, what’s happening in creative spaces in terms of technology,” says Kang. “I have been doing this show for 10 years now, and every year you have to wonder if you are going to present something new. Surprisingly, we manage to do it!”The show, $19 to attend, is open to the public Jan. 21 (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Jan. 22 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.). As well, the kickoff party on Jan. 19 ($56), welcomes everyone. For more information, visit the Interior Design Show website.Designers to watch for this year: