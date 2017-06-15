Invictus Games will celebrate military families

When Cpl. Kelly Scanlan returned from Afghanistan in December 2010, she threw herself into work, joined clubs, worked at fundraisers and travelled extensively. But Scanlan — who had sustained an injury during training and worsened it during her tour — was suffering from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress injury (a term some veterans have begun using for post-traumatic stress disorder) after returning from serving in Afghanistan. “I tried everything I could to find a way to get better. A way to fill that void that was in my life and just never found it. Nothing clicked,” Scanlan said. “After a while, I kind of just decided, ‘OK, life is never going to be happy.’”The Invictus Games presented a turning point.Established in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games are an “international adaptive sporting event for ill, wounded and injured active duty and veteran service members,” according to their website. The 2017 Games will be held in Toronto, from Sept. 23 to 30.Article Continued BelowRead more: Invictus Games helps pave way to recovery for veterans: Prince HarryCpl. Kelly Scanlan returned from her tour in Afghanistan in December 2010.After applying for the games, Scanlan began training but found it difficult to motivate herself, as she was depressed and being pushed outside of her comfort zone with sports that were mostly new to her. Her muscle strength and cardio levels had also dropped after years of being inactive. But new friends began to hold her accountable, ensuring she was motivated and she slowly began to see improvements. She noticed a definite change after making it to the top of a hill while biking, a hill she had previously fallen on during her first attempt and had to walk up on various others.“I realized the pain I was in had actually been reduced,” she said. “I was sleeping better and having less bad dreams. I liken it to waking up. For years when you’re suffering with depression and anxiety you kind of feel like you’re in this bubble, just kind of asleep.”Cpl. Kelly Scanlan, who served in Afghanistan in 2010, will be one of about 550 competitors from 17 countries. (Lyndon Goveas)