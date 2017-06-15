Invited to a cottage this weekend? Dont be a nightmare house guest

The arrival of summer marks the beginning of houseguest season.Whether you have a private bedroom and bath or you’re sharing a wobbly futon with a cat, being a gracious guest is the key to a good experience for all. Good hosts make good guests. Take Nick Voulgaris, an author who also owns a Long Island farm. He recently published The Seaside House, Living on the Water, which chronicles vacation homes from Provincetown, Massachusetts, to Malibu, California. Voulgaris is a frequent houseguest and often hosts friends overnight in his places in New York’s West Village, Huntington and Shelter Island, where home is a sailboat.“To me, the perfect houseguest is someone that just starts to pitch in and help without asking,” Voulgaris says. “Because I feel most hosts will decline the offer when asked if anything can be done.”Make an effort to be your best self. Don’t make comments about the thinness of your mattress or the weird smell in the closet. If you spilled nail polish on the rug, ’fess up. Try to be cheerful and accommodating.Article Continued BelowHere are more ideas on the art of being a good guest. Bring a nice gift.The best things to buy are food, entertaining supplies, flowers or wine. Voulgaris suggests fresh baked goods such as a pie. A luxurious scented candle is also one of his go-to gift choices. I try to spot something the house could need, whether steak knives or a new toaster, so next year when I come back, I can bring that for a present. One of our friends who visited our beach house in August noticed we needed a nice tray and sent a woven rattan tray for Christmas.