Astonishingly, Isabelle Fish identifies the designer of my necklace, purchased an indeterminate number of years ago at her Queen West accessory boutique, Rue Pigalle.“You are wearing a piece by Michèle Forest — I recognize my clients by their purchases,” she says.Fish is French and as impossibly chic as her Gallic sisterhood. She is possessed of the innate ability to work wizardry with a simple scarf, like those she stocks in her latest iteration of boutique: a beautifully appointed studio downstairs in her stunning north Toronto home.In addition to jewelry and scarves, she carries hair accessories, bags, totes, belts, umbrellas and curated clothing. Price points start at $200 and escalate to $1,200.Rue Pigalle references the red-light district in Paris. “It’s temptation, the sin,” she grins. “You don’t want to come in but can’t resist the forbidden fruit.”Article Continued BelowHer fruit plate is exotic and exclusive; lines no one else has. Like French clothing label Margareth et Moi; Italian line Dianora Salviati (great caftans); and Noritamy jewelry from Israel. Her jewelry lines feature unexpected materials: Michelle Lowe-Holder is known for eco-hybrid pieces including fabric clutches and jewelry. “All my designers are young and emerging — not big brands,” she emphasizes. “I am supporting artists with tradition and savoir faire who do their own story.” Fish was originally a corporate lawyer and gave up lawyering when she came to Canada in 2000. She met her husband, Simon, in law school in the U.S. “We wed in England and moved around because he was in the oil industry: South Africa, England, Holland and Calgary from 2002 to 2006.”