I grew up being kept away from my father's family due to a bitter divorce. Ten years ago, they reached out to try and connect.They're wonderful people, but my reaction is to pull away. I try, but can't seem to let them get close.They've shown my wife, my son and me extraordinary kindness. Still, I have no context for accepting that kindness.My uncle, who has been successful, gave away more than a million dollars to family. This included me.In my mind, nothing's free and that type of kindness is dumbfounding.I was taught that my world is very small; nothing's given to you unless there's a catch. Though there's no catch here, I don't know how to take it.I want to be able to accept their love like a normal person and I want to quit withdrawing when they get too close.Closed Off