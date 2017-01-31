ItsMe is a virtual identity company on a mission to turn everyone into avatars

Most of us are used to the idea of maintaining a digital persona on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, the way we convey ourselves in these spaces is limited to video, images, and text. But where do “we” — as human bodies — exist on the Internet? As digital technology becomes more immersive, one Toronto startup is working to give our physical selves better representation online.ItsMe is a virtual identity company with a mission to turn everyone into avatars. By combining technologies such as digital photography, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, the Toronto-based startup is able to take 360-degree photos of subjects and turn them into digital forms, otherwise known as avatars. These mini representations of ourselves are then made available as gifs through the ItsMe app for sharing with friends and personalizing conversations. The app is currently available for both iOS and Android users. While my visit ItsMe’s Spadina Ave. studio led to being dropped into a ’90s dance party, there are business use cases for avatars outside gaming and entertainment. Software companies such as ItsMe can licence their technology across industries, from advertising to communications to retail. In future, avatars may be used to participate in conference meetings or for virtually trying on clothes for easier online shopping.“Avatar” is a Sanskrit word that literally translated means “to cross.” My crossing over from person to avatar begins by stepping inside a 100-square-foot cylinder rig equipped with dozens of bright lights and 70 tiny digital cameras. I’m instructed to stand in the centre of the room, place my feet on two markers, and hold my arms out from my body as if I’m carrying grocery bags in either hand. I’m told this is so the cameras can differentiate my limbs from my torso and capture as much detail of me as possible. The scanning is free to the public and only takes an instant.Article Continued BelowAfter my 360-degree image is snapped, I step outside the room to watch my avatar being built on a large screen mounted on the exterior of the rig. On the screen, I witness computer algorithms stitching together the dozes of images of me to make a complete rendering. The algorithms smooth over my skin to make it more lifelike, and locate my skeleton to map my movements. Moments later, digital “me” is doing things I never imagined, like dancing the Thriller dance in perfect unison with other avatars, or landing a perfect backflip in heels. I download the ItsMe app and install a keyboard extension on my phone. I now have a personal pack of gifs of my avatar expressing different emotions that I can share with friends or on social media: In one gif, my avatar spins in the air, Matrix-style, with the words “BRING IT” written out below; In another, the words “WORK” are written across the background with my avatar twerking in front. Now that I have a way to represent myself online, the next step is to test out my new digital body in virtual reality. I strap on an HTC Vive headset and am instantly transported to a ’90s dance party complete with a disco ball and glow sticks. Along the wall of the dance floor, there’s a mirror where I can check out my virtual reflection. I can also look down and see my own body with my real tattoos. Surrounding me are avatars of others who have been captured. To my right, a woman in full spandex grooves to the music, while to my left, Toronto model Paul Mason dances the funky chicken. For the purposes of this demonstration, the other avatars are computer generated, but the idea is that one day each of us could be participating in the dance party in real-time from our living rooms.