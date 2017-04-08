Jimmy Buffett inspires Daytona Beach development

Jimmy Buffett’s longtime Parrotheads (i.e., fans) may have some grey in their feathers but soon they’ll have a Florida retirement roost echoing the sun-soaked troubadour’s lyrics praising the joys of “growing older, but not up.”Ottawa-based developer Minto Communities and Buffett’s Margaritaville Holdings have paired on Latitude Margaritaville, a development in Daytona Beach, Fla., that riffs on the singer-songwriter’s lucrative tropical-paradise brand.It will eventually have about 7,000 homes for the age 55-and-up set, with prices ranging from the low $200,000s to the mid-$300,000s (U.S.)“It’s been a dream of ours for years to create actual Margaritaville destinations for our fans around the world,” says chief marketing officer Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, in an email. “A lot of our brand enthusiasts are entering that time in their lives where they’re looking for a place to live as they grow older, but not up. When we met with the Minto team, it all just came together perfectly.”Minto, which has developments in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary and London, as well as Florida, plans to roll out more Latitude Margaritaville communities in the U.S.Article Continued Below“We would certainly consider the Margaritaville franchise for Canada, should the opportunity present itself,” David Stewart, president of Minto Communities Canada, responded in an email.William Bullock, Florida-based senior vice-president of Minto Communities, says the response has been “incredible” since the project launched Feb. 16.More 50,000 people from the U.S. and Canada have registered online for pre-sales information, Bullock says.