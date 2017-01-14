Laneway living gets a new push in Toronto

When Tim Bider’s sister comes to visit him and his family in their laneway house steps from Toronto’s Roncesvalles Ave., she’s struck by something you wouldn’t expect from a woman who lives on a dairy farm. “She finds it eerily quiet,” says Bider, a film production designer, who in 1990 took possession with a partner of a former blacksmith’s shop to create two live-work studios. That tranquility is not unusual for these idiosyncratic dwellings tucked away here and there on the city’s 2,400 publicly owned alleyways covering 250 kilometres.Alex Sharpe, an entrepreneur and developer, reports the same phenomenon. He and his family live in a two-bedroom converted garage a stone’s throw from Jones Ave., in Riverdale, behind a triplex he rents out. “We’re on a pretty busy street, but we have the buffer of the front house.” Article Continued BelowDwellings built along the city’s laneways are not a new phenomenon. The alleyways have accommodated houses and businesses since the 19th century. Architects Terence Elslander and Jeffery Stinson published a study of Toronto laneway housing in 2003, including a detailed look at the quadrant bounded by Dufferin, Bathurst, Bloor and Queen Sts. At the time, they counted some 50 laneway dwellings of different types and 60 empty, severed lots in an area that had 5,112 residential street lots. Given those numbers and after setting criteria for lot size, access to utilities and city services, the study estimated a potential for more than 6,000 lane homes.

