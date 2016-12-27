Life is like a burning building: Anthony Bourdain, Meghan Markle and other newsmakers share their metaphors for life

Whether like Forrest Gump you look at life as a box of chocolates (you never know what you’ll get) or are more in keeping with Anthony Bourdain, who sees it more like a burning building, metaphors for life guide us and are a light-hearted way to get through tumultuous times. The Star asked newsmakers for the metaphors (and mottos) that keep them goingLife is a burning buildingAnthony Bourdain, chefYou save what you can. Life is a cameraArticle Continued BelowMeghan Markle, actress best known for her role on the Toronto-shot show 'Suits.' (CNW/Reitmans (Canada) Limited) Meghan Markle, actressFocus on what’s important, develop from the negatives, always try to capture the good times, and if things don’t turn out, you can always take another shot.Life is a classroomRetired clothier Harry Rosen. (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star)

