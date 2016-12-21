Light exercise after concussion in kids, teens may halt prolonged symptoms: study

TORONTO—Getting physical exercise within a week of suffering a concussion may reduce a young person’s risk of experiencing ongoing symptoms, say researchers, whose finding runs counter to conventional guidelines calling for strict mental and physical rest following the common brain injury.“Exercise is probably a good medicine,” said Dr. Roger Zemek of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, who led the study of Canadian children and teens conducted at nine pediatric hospitals across the country.Those who said they resumed light to moderate activity soon after a concussion — such as walking, swimming and stationary cycling — were found to be less likely to have such symptoms as nausea, headaches and dizziness a month later.Exercise increases blood flow to the brain and could help speed up healing and improve cognitive function, which is often altered as the result of a concussion, researchers said.“We also know that by getting outside and doing this, patients are taken away from that negative cycle of ‘I’m sick’ and being stuck in that sick role,” Zemek said from Ottawa. “And perhaps they’re seeing something they can do to help them improve.”Article Continued BelowHowever, that doesn’t mean kids should resume activities that could lead to another concussion.“Patients should always be removed from the field of play at the time of their injury and not be allowed to return that same day, and patients should not be allowed to go back into an activity … until they’ve been cleared by a qualified medical professional,” he said.“So I’m not suggesting that a patient who’s had a concussion go back and play their football tournament or hockey tournament the next weekend.

